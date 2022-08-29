State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,218,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $28.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.