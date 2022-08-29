State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.51 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

