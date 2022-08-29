State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

