State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 30,715 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Masco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

