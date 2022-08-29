State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 38,344 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,344 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Trading Down 4.0 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE LNC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.