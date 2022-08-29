State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,559 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 67.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $22.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $53.31.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.