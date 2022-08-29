State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,243 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,093,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,898,000 after acquiring an additional 466,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 376,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.