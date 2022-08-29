State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $2.04 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,746. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.