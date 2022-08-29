State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,199 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

About Citrix Systems

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.