State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,286,836 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

