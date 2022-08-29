Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Switch were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Switch by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Down 0.2 %

SWCH stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Switch Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

