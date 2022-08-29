Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $243,432,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

SYF stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

