Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.37 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

