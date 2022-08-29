Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

