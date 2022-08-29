TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.42 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

