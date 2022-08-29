TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 503 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,303,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

