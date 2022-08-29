TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,200 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

