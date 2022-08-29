TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $45.91 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

