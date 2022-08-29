TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last ninety days.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

