TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,276 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,211 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTU. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

