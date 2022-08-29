TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 648,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

FR opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

