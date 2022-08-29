TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $13.74 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

