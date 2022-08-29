TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,644 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Certara by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Certara by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

