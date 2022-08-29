TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

