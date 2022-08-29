The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.