The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

