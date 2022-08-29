The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $83,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.1 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.