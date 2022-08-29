The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97,973 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $296.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.83. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.