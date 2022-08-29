Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 48.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,969,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 4.0 %

TOL stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

