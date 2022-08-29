Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Therapeutics

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turning Point Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $76.01 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

