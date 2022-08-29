Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Umpqua Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Umpqua Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.