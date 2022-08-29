Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.