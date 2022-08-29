Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154,852 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 324,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

About Uniti Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

