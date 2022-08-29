Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.