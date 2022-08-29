Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $15,895,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

