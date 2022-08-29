Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

