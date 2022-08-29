Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,797,252 shares of company stock worth $33,344,686 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

