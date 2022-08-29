Van ECK Associates Corp Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:THO opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

