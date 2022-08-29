Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $114.12 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

