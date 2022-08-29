Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 442,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 110,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

