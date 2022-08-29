Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 147 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after acquiring an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,019 shares of company stock worth $1,717,921. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

