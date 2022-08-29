VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

