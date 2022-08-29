Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 846,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $194.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

