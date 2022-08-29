Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 27.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.57 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

