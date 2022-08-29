VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

VICI stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.