Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $11.23 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

