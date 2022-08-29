Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 162,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 125,129 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.