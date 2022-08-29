WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares in the company, valued at $46,300,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares in the company, valued at $46,300,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,933 shares of company stock worth $8,047,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

