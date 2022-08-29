WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 886,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $4.50 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

