WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

