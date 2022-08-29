WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

